Why Benton Harbor residents fear EPA water filter study

An anticipated Environmental Protection Agency study showing the effectiveness of water filters in combating lead contamination in Benton Harbor's drinking water is encouraging to state and federal officials.

But some residents like Sanford Williams, 53, who has a water filter on his faucet, are concerned that the filter study scheduled for release later in February — and what critics claim are questionable lower lead levels reported by the state in December after three years of lead exceedances — could prompt Michigan officials to declare the water is safe to drink. Such a declaration might lead to a halt in free bottled water, they fear.