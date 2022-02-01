Winter storm warnings: Where the highest snow totals are expected

The Detroit News

Portions of southwest, west and south central Michigan are under winter storm warnings for Wednesday and Thursday, with snowfall totals increased in some areas to a potential for 20 inches.

Southeast Michigan remains under a winter storm watch, with 8-14 inches of snow forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Michigan cities under a storm warning for up to 20 inches of snow include Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Buchanan, Paw Paw Lake, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Sturgis, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson, Hillsdale, Jonesville and Litchfield, along with areas in northern Indiana and extreme northwest Ohio.

A storm warning for Eaton and Ingham counties forecasts 6-10 inches Wednesday and Thursday, while Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties are warned they could see 8-10 inches.

Northwest Ohio areas that include Toledo are under a winter storm warning for 10-16 inches.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the NWS says. "Patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

The heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday into Thursday, "with the highest amounts edged from

the I-94/Ann Arbor to Detroit corridor southward," the weather service says.

Other areas of Michigan remain under a winter weather advisory, with 3-6 inches forecast for Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan and Barry counties.

Risks with this storm include brisk winds with low visibility, impassable roads due to high snow and dropping temperatures.

"Plummeting wind chills accompanied by blowing and drifting snow could bring a potentially lethal travel situation with wind chills falling below zero if you become stuck in your vehicle Thursday night," the weather service says.