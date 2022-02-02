ACLU files new complaint over Michigan's sex offender registry, says 2021 changes not enough

Michigan's sex offender registry is being challenged in federal court again, nearly a year after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved court-ordered changes they hoped would bring the law in line with the state and U.S. constitutions.

The changes made by the Legislature failed to address "core constitutional defects" in the law that imposed "extensive burdens" on all offenders without assessing their individual risk, the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said.