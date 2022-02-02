Start of the storm: Falling temps, snow begins — but totals have diminished a bit

The Detroit News

Light snow has started in some Metro Detroit areas, while rain is falling in extreme southeast Michigan. The flakes are coming down fast and furious in central and southwest Michigan.

Snow total predictions have come down slightly now that the storm is here: The National Weather Service says the area is likely to top out at 12 inches in most of southeast Michigan, where 16 inches had been thought possible.

"Note that the effects of wind-blown snow, especially with drier snow Thursday, compounded by the long duration nature of the event (up to 48 hours) may lead to difficulties in properly accounting for snow total measurements," the weather service says.

And so it begins:A timeline for Wednesday-Thursday snowfall

Winter storm warnings are in effect across central and southern Michigan, and potential snow totals have been adjusted:

►Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe until 10 p.m. Thursday: 10-12 inches.

►Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb until 7 a.m. Thursday: 8-10 inches.

►Cass, Berrien, Branch and Hillsdale until 7 p.m.: 12-16 inches

►Eaton, Barry, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson until 11 p.m. Thursday: 8-12 inches.

"When all is said and done, 8-12 inches expected in the Winter Storm Warned counties while 5-7 more likely over the remaining counties kept in the Advisory," the National Weather Service says. "Localized amounts up to 14 inches will strongly depend on banding location/duration, the efficiency of snowfall rates, and require a more favorable track of the Ohio Valley surface low."

For Metro Detroit, a transition from rain to snow will occur through the morning. The combination of steadily falling temperatures and increasing snow rates will cause rapid accumulation on roadways with the risk of slick conditions developing.

To help keep roads clear, communities across the state have declared snow emergencies. The long list of Michigan communities warning drivers to park away from the streets included East Lansing, Auburn Hills, Canton Township, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Roseville and Sterling Heights.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it was preparing the agency's fleet and for the 63 county agencies that plow state trunklines under contract.

Salt is loaded into a truck at the Detroit Department of Public Works Russell Street Yard, on Tuesday. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city would have nearly 100 drivers on alternating 12-hour shifts on the city's main roads early Wednesday.

Many school districts closed in advance of the storm. A list can be found here.