Woody the Woodchuck taking a snow day, will resume Groundhog Day duties Saturday

Is the weather outside really frightful? Will we see an end to gray skies, brisk winds and snowstorm warnings anytime soon? How long before Michiganians can dust off their bicycles and hiking shoes and beckon the coming spring?

People waiting with bated — and foggy — breath for resident meteorological expert Woody the Woodchuck to answer these pressing questions will have to wait a few more days.

Michigan's Official Groundhog's spokespeople, also known as the Howell Nature Center, announced Tuesday that her annual Groundhog's Day Event would be postponed due, perhaps ironically, to the winter storm warning in effect for most of lower Michigan.

Traditionally, winter is supposed to last six more weeks if a groundhog sees its shadow Feb. 2, and spring will come early if it doesn't.

This will be Howell Nature Center's 24th annual event, and its CEO John "JC" Carlson last year boasted a 76% accuracy rate.

Last year, Woody predicted six more weeks of winter when she emerged from her burrow, then followed public health experts' advice and went right back inside to self-isolate during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's free in-person event, which folks can register for here, will be held instead on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. It will also be livestreamed on the Center's Facebook page at 8:30 a.m.

"While we acknowledge that the weather may change, out of care and concern for our community and staff we believe it is important to make this decision as soon as possible," announced the nature center in a Tuesday post on Facebook.

All is not lost for Groundhog Day devotees who need some material on the actual day, as Howell Nature Center announced dedicated content on its social media on Wednesday, including the winner of its Groundhog Day snack contest.

