Cross-border travelers can pick up PCR test kits at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

The Detroit News

Cross-border travelers now have access to fast COVID-19 PCR testing kits on the city side of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The tests can be ordered online ahead of planned travel under a joint initiative aiming to ease some of the challenges associated with securing tests and meeting COVID travel requirements at both ends of the border.

Canadian and U.S. travelers have faced difficulty on the U.S. side of the border with finding a pharmacy or lab that could provide a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of a traveler’s trip into Canada.

Dr. Phillip Olla, CEO of Assure Covid Travel Clinics, which has partnered with the tunnel on the effort, said the Detroit side of the tunnel is an ideal location because it assists travelers who might be in need of emergency tests that can be used to get them home within an hour.

“We’ve had dozens of calls from stranded travelers who were not able to get their results within the 72-hour time limit," Olla said in a Thursday news release. "Having access to this pick-up location at the tunnel will help them get home within about an hour from taking the test."

Cross-border travelers are now able to order the test kits online and pick them up at an operations office on the Detroit end of the tunnel. The tests can be taken with them to their destination to be performed when needed.

Olla said the PCR tests can be taken in the car, a hotel or wherever is most convenient.

The test is conducted via a telehealth visit with an Assure Covid Travel Clinic specialist, who will supervise the sample collection and the processing of the test at the traveler’s location with no lab required.

The test kits, listed on the site for $150 apiece, must be booked online and for outbound travelers, should be done several days in advance of their trip.

Once ordered, in addition to the Detroit Windsor Tunnel location, kits can also be picked up in Windsor at the Assure Covid Travel Clinic office, 880 N. Service Road Suite 105.

Outbound travelers can take the kits to their travel destination and perform the test just prior to their departure and return to Canada.

To order these travel PCR tests kits visit assure.clinic. For more information, contact Assure Covid Travel Clinics, at 226-400-0099.