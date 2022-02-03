MICHIGAN

Let's take a moment to appreciate these Michigan snowplow names

Laura Mazade
The Detroit News
View Comments

Sleety Pie. Ebenezer Scoop. Snowprah Winfrey. Senor Flurry. 

We can thank all these snowplows out on Michigan roads right now. 

The names are getting some attention on social media after parts of Michigan saw several inches of snow in the latest storm. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the 299 names in January. It launched the project in 2021 inspired by a plow-naming venture by Transport Scotland, a press release states.

MDOT's MiDrive Map lets users not only see where its snowplows are on highways across the state, but also provides information on traffic speeds, construction and crashes. Users can hover over the snowplows to see these hilarious names. 

Tools to track snow removal:Watch a plow work

How much snow did you get?:Metro Detroit gets glancing blow from major system

Here's the list of all of them for your enjoyment: 

Metro Region 

Blizzard Wizard 

Bringin' Pavement Back 

Drift Master 

Droppin' Salt Like It's Hot     

Ice Ice Baby 

Kid Rock Salt 

Mr. Snow Miser 

PlowMaster 

Salt Life 

Sleety Pie 

Snow Warrior 

SnowJoe 

Trail Blazer 

Blue Water Bridge 

Blue Water Express

Huron Hero 

Ol' Blue 

Sarnia Scooper

Bay Region 

Beast 

Big Bertha 

Blade of Glory 

Blizzard Boss 

Chippy 

Coyote 

Dreams of Summer 

Frankenmuth Chicken 

Gordie Plow 

Hannah's Hero 

Herbert H. Plow 

Highway Hero 

Ice Princess 

Ice to Meet You 

I'd Rather Be at the Beach 

Large Marge 

Ol' Seven Fingers 

Pillsbury Plowboy 

Plower Power 

Polar Patroller 

Road Warrior 

Rolling Thunder 

Salt Salt Baby 

Saltosaurus Rex 

Slushy 

Snow Force 1 

Snow Mater 

Snowdown Please, I'm Plowing 

Snowflake 

Sparkles 

Spirit of Saginaw  

Storm Slayer 

The Abominable Snowplow 

White Out 

Will B. Snoday 

Winslow 

Grand Region 

Aaron Brr, Sir 

Applesauce 

Arctic Fox 

Auntie Arctica  

Baby Snowda 

Cheerio, Snow!  

Clearing Present Danger        

Clementine 

Derek Sleeter 

Driftcatcher 

Fast and Flurryous  

Flake Michigan 

Frost Responder 

Gladiator of the Great Lakes 

Glitter Gator 

Grind Line 

Heikki Lunta  

Icicle 

Jon Bon Snowi 

King of Winter  

Lumi  

Marshmallow 

Mitten Muscle 

Mr. Salty Pants 

Newaygo River Roadster 

Northstar 

Plowderpuff  

Plownelope 

Rupert Slushington IV 

Scooper McGavin 

Sleetwood Mac 

Snow Rapids  

Snow Wolf 

Snows Buddies Business 

Sparky 

The Big LePlowski 

The Great and Plowerful Oz 

The Scrape Gatsby 

Thunder Blade 

North Region 

Alice Scooper 

Bluster Buster 

Captain Banks 

Chill Out 

Drift Buster 

Frostin Powers 

Han Snow-Lo 

Ice Buster 

Old Salty 

Optimus Plow 

Orange Blazer 

Orange Slush 

Plowzilla 

Rusty McSaltmeister 

S'no Problem 

Salty Dogg 

Scoop Dogg 

Sno-no-mo 

Snow Slayer 

Snowbegone Kenobi 

The Beast 

Superior Region 

Biboon Ogichidaa 

Big Mac 

Blizzard T Snowplow 

Catch My Drift 

Close Shave 

Coldfoot 

Da Rumbler 

Dr. Plow Good 

Drift Crusher 

Frostbite 

Get Into Scrape  

Have Snow Will Plow 

I Think I Can 

Ice Force One 

Ice Sleigher 

Laker Scraper 

Mighty Mac 

Mighty Yooper 

Mr. Sandman 

Nick Flurry 

Orange Crush 

Orange Yooper Storm Trooper 

Plow Avenger 

Plowdy Duty 

Polar Express 

Shock and Thaw 

Sisu 

Snobank Maker 

Snomac 

Snowba Fett 

Sparky McChatter 

Superior Snowbuster

UP Winter Force 

Whitefish Plowder 

Winter Fresh 

Yooper Scooper 

Southwest Region 

Almost Summer 

Barry Salt-and-Sanders 

Beach Buggy 

Betty Whiteout 

BettyLou Blizzard 

Big Kahuna 

Big Poppa 

Blade Runner 

Blades of Steel 

Bliz Wiz 

Blizzard Buster 

Buffy 

Buzz Iceclear

Cheese Puff 

Chill Bill 

Ctrl Salt Delete 

Darth Blader 

Detroit SnoWings 

Frosted Flake 

Frosty 

Git Snow Git 

Hamilton

Hulk 

It's Snow Problem 

Kalamazoo Canoe 

Lady Lake Effect 

Lake Effect Collect

Lead Dog 

Let It Snow 

Licensed to Chill 

Lil Snow Peep

Love at Frost Sight 

Love Mi Plow 

Lumber Jack 

Machine Plow Kelly

Marky Mark and the TSMO Bunch 

Move It Move It 

Moxie 

Mr. Plow 

Pavement Liberator 

Plowabunga 

Plowasaurus Rex 

Plower Ranger 

Plowriffic 

Plowthagorean Theorem 

Ramrod the Destroyer 

Rocky Salterton 

Salt Whitman 

Salt-N-Peppa 

Salty Attitude 

Seymour Snow 

Sir Plows-A-Lot 

Sir Salts-A-Lot 

Slush Puppy 

Snow Can Do 

Snow Captain 

Snow Digitty 

Snow Hunter 

Snow It All 

Snow Place Like Home

Snow Shall Not Pass

Snow Shifter 

Snowbacca 

Snowboni 

Snowcrusher 

Snowfire 

Snowmaggedon

Sodium Slinger

Steve Icerman 

The Kraken 

Tiger 

Winter Commander 

Winter Express 

Winter Snowdier 

Yukon Cornelius

University Region 

Austin Plowers 

Baby It's Cold Outside 

Below Zero Hero 

Borealis 

Bumble 

Burley Bear 

Buttercup

Chilly Dog 

Clearopathtra 

Dewey Defroster

Dolly Plowton 

Dottie 

Eagle Eye 

Ebenezer Scoop 

Edgar Allan Snow 

Fluffy 

Freezy 

Frostbitten Mitten 

Frosty the Snowplow 

Good Roads Earle 

Happy 

Herbie 

Hercules 

Hipplowpotomus 

Ice Cube 

Kaplowie 

Lake Scooperior 

Lightning McClean 

Little Mack 

Lola 

Marco Plowo 

Maximus 

Meatball 

Melton John

Melty the Snowplow 

Mishigami 

Mission Implowsible 

Moose 

Mr. Blade 

NaviGator

Nieve

Ol' Gus 

Patience 

Pebbles 

Pegasus 

Peppermint 

Peppy Le Plow 

Remy 

Road Runner 

Roxy 

Saltimus Brine 

Saltnado 

Salty Sven 

Saul T. Streets 

Scooter 

Señor Flurry 

Snow Worries 

Snowball 

Snowprah Winfrey 

Snowy Robinson 

Spirit of Michigan 

Squall Bunyan 

Still Shorts Weather 

Stormbreaker 

Subzero 

Sunny 

Sunshine 

ThawSome 

Thunderhawk 

Tiny 

Truck Norris 

Walter 

Weird Plow Yankovic 

Whiteout Wrangler 

Wolverine Whiteout 

Yeti 

View Comments