Monroe police investigate report of scammer posing as priest

Police are investigating a possible scam at a Monroe church in which someone has been pretending to be a priest and asking for money.

Officials said the possible scam involves St. Michael's the Archangel Church and the man has been posing as its pastor, Father Kishore Battu.

They said the man requested money from multiple church parishioners, but no funds were exchanged.

Anyone with information about the man or with questions about the scam should call the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7500.