West Michigan man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree, officials say

Bowne Township — A 39-year-old Alto man is dead after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a tree Thursday, officials said.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a location near Coldwater Avenue SE and 100th Street SE in Bowne Township for a report of a double snowmobile crash. Bowne Township is about 23 miles southeast of Grand Rapids and about 142 miles west of Detroit.

They found the Alto man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies determined the man crashed his snowmobile into a tree.

They also found a second crashed snowmobile. The operator, a 31-year-old Middleville man, was arrested for allegedly driving the machine while intoxicated.

Police said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

