Nessel: Open meetings law allows remote, virtual participation in public meetings

Michigan government bodies could provide virtual participation options in public meetings for members or the general public as a way to accommodate the health needs of participants, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Friday opinion.

The Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act require government boards and commissions to provide "reasonable accommodations," which could include virtual participation, she wrote.

Nessel's opinion follows months of virtual government meetings during the pandemic that was in part made possible by temporary allowances for a virtual format passed by the Michigan Legislature.

Those allowances expired Jan. 1, prompting Sens. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, to request Nessel weigh in on whether the law automatically allows virtual meetings because of ADA rules.

"Michiganians with disabilities and specific health conditions shouldn't have to risk their wellbeing to contribute to civic life in their communities," Irwin and Schmidt wrote in their Jan. 14 request.

The IT capabilities of each community must be weighed against requirements for providing access, Nessel said. But considering some boards already must provide remote access for military members and that many government bodies have been providing virtual access for roughly two years, it's unlikely that virtual access would be "an undue administrative or financial burden," Nessel wrote.

She noted her opinion would be binding only on state boards but she hoped other local bodies would also be accommodating.

"Medical conditions that make physical presence dangerous or impossible highlight a different but equally important need, and physical-presence requirements such as those of the OMA present an equally troubling barrier — one that potentially excludes the disabled as effectively as the lack of handicapped accessible parking or a wheelchair ramp," Nessel wrote.

