Judge rejects $202M request, OKs lower fees for attorneys in Flint settlement

Attorneys who worked for years to achieve the historic $626.25 million Flint water crisis settlement will get less than the $202 million they requested last year, but the exact amount depends on a variety of expenses and total claims still to be made, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The lead attorneys in the case — those who served as class counsel and co-liaison counsel to thousands of Flint residents — will receive about 6.3% off the top, or about $39.6 million, for their work. The case involved about five years of intense litigation and negotiations and 182,571 hours of work through Feb. 15, 2021.