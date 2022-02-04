At Lee Chatfield's Christian high school, sex allegations cast long shadow
Francis X. Donnelly
The Detroit News
Burt Lake — When people ask Pastor Rusty Chatfield about the benefits of his Baptist school, he says it’s the influence on students.
He told a radio station that Northern Michigan Christian Academy produces upstanding graduates who frequently go on to serve God in various ways.
But one of those graduates — in fact, one of Chatfield’s sons — is casting a shadow over the school in Burt Lake.