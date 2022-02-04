MICHIGAN

At Lee Chatfield's Christian high school, sex allegations cast long shadow

Francis X. Donnelly
The Detroit News

Burt Lake — When people ask Pastor Rusty Chatfield about the benefits of his Baptist school, he says it’s the influence on students.

He told a radio station that Northern Michigan Christian Academy produces upstanding graduates who frequently go on to serve God in various ways.

But one of those graduates — in fact, one of Chatfield’s sons — is casting a shadow over the school in Burt Lake.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now