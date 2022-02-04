Michigan fire deaths up 144% in 2022, state officials say

The Detroit News

Fire-related deaths in Michigan have jumped 144% so far in 2022, state officials said Friday.

The Bureau of Fire Services recorded 18 blazes resulting in 22 deaths "that were all accidental and preventable," representatives said in a statement.

“It is important to talk about fire safety with our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and help them prepare their home to be more fire safe," Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer said.

He recommended residents ensure that they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at home as well as a fire escape plan.

"These basic, common-sense steps will increase their ability to escape and survive a fire," said Sehlmeyer, adding: “If I could get one message out to all Michiganders, it would be to ‘get out and stay out’ as quickly as possible if a fire occurs in your home.”

Last year 67% of the 107 fire fatalities in Michigan involved adults over the age of 40, state officials said.

"Many of these residential fires occurred in the evening with a majority starting in the living room (33%) or in a bedroom (21%)," according to the release.

The top three causes were smoking (39%); heating devices such as space heaters, wood stoves and fireplaces (23%); and cooking (11%).

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates portable heaters are involved in about 1,700 fires annually across the country, resulting in about 80 deaths and 160 injuries. The blazes are attributed to the heaters placed too close to curtains, bedding or upholstered furniture that ignited.

The leading cause of fatal fires in Michigan involves smoking, state officials said Friday.

Residents who need smoke alarms but can't afford them are asked to contact the Bureau of Fire Services at (517) 241-8847.

Fire safety tips are available at MIPrevention.org.