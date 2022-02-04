Michigan's high court orders feds to turn over records in vets detainment

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday issued a unanimous decision ordering federal officials to turn over arrest records to the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan related to the controversial 2019 detention of a veteran on the state's west side.

The ACLU of Michigan filed suit against the Calhoun County Jail and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in November 2019 seeking records related to the detention of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a Marine combat veteran who faced possible deportation. The ACLU had filed a Freedom of Information Act request that spring to get the records but it was denied by federal officials, who argued it was exempt from public record.

The State Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeals ruling that found a regulation from the state legislature could exempt FOIA if the information was of a personal nature: "if public disclosure of the information would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of an individual's privacy or interfere with law enforcement proceedings."

The high court, in its Friday opinion, ruled, "A regulation cannot serve as the basis for exempting from disclosure public records because a regulation is not a statute. Accordingly, we reverse the Court of Appeals’ holding to the contrary."

The case was further remanded to the Calhoun Circuit Court and ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman told The Detroit News Friday the ruling is "A victory for accountability."

"We're delighted. Because you can't hold the government accountable if you can't find out what the government is up to," Aukerman said. "Here, knowing what happens behind bars is so incredibly important and the fact that it has taken two years to get a ruling that these documents need to be turned over is obviously a very long time, but Jilmar and the public will finally get to see what actually happened."

The advocacy group has claimed Ramos-Gomez was experiencing a post-traumatic stress disorder-related episode when Grand Rapids authorities arrested him Nov. 21, 2018, after he allegedly trespassed and started a small fire at a hospital.

ACLU said he pleaded guilty and was scheduled for release from Kent County Jail on Dec. 14, 2018, while awaiting sentencing. However, when Ramos-Gomez's mother went to the jail to pick him up, authorities told her he was placed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Ramos-Gomez was held for three days at a detention center 70 miles away in Battle Creek before a lawyer working for the family provided proof of citizenship. He was released days later on Dec. 17.

Bodycam footage of Ramos-Gomez's arrest obtained by The Detroit News through Freedom of Information Act requests shows Grand Rapids police officers were aware of his citizenship status and military service before placing him in custody.

An internal investigation found Grand Rapids police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi reported Ramos-Gomez's incident to ICE officials referring to him as "loco," or crazy. The captain was briefly removed from the department.

Aukerman said Friday's decision will also help the family of Jesse Jerome Dean Jr., a 58-year-old Bahamian national, who died of COVID-19 on Feb. 5, 2021, one day after he was admitted into the Calhoun County Correctional Facility's medical unit.

The conditions inside the jail presented “a serious danger” to those at higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, according to a report written as part of a court-ordered inspection.

"His family has been trying to get records from Calhoun as well and they can't find out what happened to him. This decision means families and the public, who want information about what happened to their loved ones will now be able to get it," Aukerman. "This isn't just about Jilmar... In Mr. Dean's case, his family just wants to find out how he could have died behind bars. Basic answers to basic human questions. This is a real victory for transparency."

ICE officials did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

The order does not impact a $190,000 settlement the city of Grand Rapids paid out to Ramos-Gomez for the wrongful arrest in November 2019, Aukerman said.

When asked if further litigation could come from the records released, Aukerman said, "We want to see what those documents are, that's the first step."

After Ramos-Gomez's incident, the Grand Rapids Police Department adopted a policy that will ensure equal enforcement of law regardless of citizenship. In August, the department announced it will not hold foreign nationals without a judicial warrant.

Officers must not coerce or threaten individuals, request information on immigration status or request translation services from federal immigration authorities unless there's an imminent danger to the public.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office also changed its policy earlier this year on voluntarily holding detainees for ICE following Ramos-Gomez' wrongful arrest.

Dearborn also followed that lead, deciding not to continue a more than a decade-long arrangement with ICE to hold detainees, officials announced in August 2019.

"Immigrants in civil ICE detention are isolated in our local county jails with very little access to the outside world," Susan Reed, managing attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, told The News. "This decision gives us the ability to better investigate complaints and seek accountability for those suffering in poor conditions for months and even years while awaiting hearings and deportation."

