New Economy Initiative names Wayne Co. official as next executive director

A former Wayne County director of development has taken on a new role leading economic initiatives for a philanthropic organization in southeast Michigan.

Wafa Dinaro, who has worked for Wayne County for the last three years, will serve as executive director of New Economy Initiative, a philanthropic project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Dinaro starts Monday and replaces Pamela Lewis, who served in the nationally recognized program for six years but is leaving for another opportunity, the foundation announced Friday.

New Economy Initiative supports entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region to strengthen the economy. Since 2007, the initiative's funders have contributed more than $180 million. Of that, $127 million has been allocated to assist nearly 19,000 companies and helped launch 3,130 businesses, according to the foundation.

The companies have employed 45,000 people, leveraged $1.8 billion in capital and given entrepreneurial services to nearly 480,000 people. The funding also goes to support regional evaluation of businesses, technical assistance, research, communications, policy support and daily operations.

Mariam Noland, president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, said they are excited to have Dinaro's expertise and commitment to inclusive entrepreneurship and small business join the New Economy Initiative.

"Wafa will strengthen NEI’s support of Detroit-area small businesses and entrepreneurs access to capital and technical support," Noland said.

She has a degree in political science and communications from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University.

She held a variety of other positions in the private and public sector including the automotive industry and at the Department of Defense, where she led operations while assigned to defense attaché offices in U.S Embassies around the world.

"Wafa is uniquely suited to meet the challenges of creating public funding and promoting the case for underserved microbusinesses across our region," Lewis said Friday.

Dinaro said while it is bittersweet to leave the county after more than three years, she is eager to encourage further economic development across the region.

"It is a pivotal moment to grow an inclusive culture of entrepreneurship in southeast Michigan," Dinaro said. "I look forward to working with the foundation’s board, staff, and key partners in advancing NEI. I’m eager to join them in their goal of leading positive change in the Detroit region."

