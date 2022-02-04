Northern Michigan man charged with arson after allegedly torching wife's motorhome

A northern Michigan man facing two arson charges after allegedly throwing lighter fluid in his wife's face and torching her motorhome and vehicle is due back in court next week in Missaukee County.

At about 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28, a woman in Norwich Township "reported that her husband was uncontrollable," and had thrown fire starter in her face.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Houghton Lake Post responded to the home, and arrested 42-year-old James Aldridge in his home's driveway.

The couple is divorcing, police stay, and live apart. Police say he went to her motorhome to talk. They argued. Then things escalated.

Aldridge allegedly torched her bed, before putting it out with a fire extinguisher. When she tried to call 911, he allegedly threw her phone so she couldn't.

Then, police say, he went outside and set a seat in her vehicle on fire, before putting it out.

The Missauke County Prosecutor's Office charged Aldridge with three felonies: second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, and one count interfering with an electronic communication device, for the tossed cellphone. Aldridge also faces an enhancement if convicted, as he would be an "habitual fourth offender."

Aldridge was given a $50,000 bond, and is due in court on Feb. 10.