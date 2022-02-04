Tlaib introduces bill to name post office in Detroit for Rosa Parks

Washington — Detroit U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Friday introduced a bill in Congress to name a post office in Detroit after civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.

The legislation would designate the U.S. Postal Service building at 4744 Grand River in Detroit the "Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building."

Parks is considered the mother of the civil rights movement, sparked by her refusal to give up her seat to a White man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955. Her act of defiance led to the famous bus boycott in Montgomery.

In 1957, Parks moved to Detroit, where she lived until her death in 2005. Parks worked as a secretary and aide to U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, from 1964 until she retired in 1988.

Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat, chose to introduce the post Office bill Friday because it's Parks' birthday.

"I'm finally doing my first ever postal naming and so, one of the postal offices in my district will be named after Rosa Parks," Tlaib said. "I have talked to her family member, but it's really inspired by this constant push of trying to erase the people that inspired me growing up in our history."

Tlaib said Parks' determination not to t give up the fight against injustice "reminds me of that kind of spirit of my district."

