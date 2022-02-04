State appeals Iron Pig decision finding public health orders invalid

The state of Michigan has appealed a lower court's decision that Michigan's epidemic orders are unconstitutional — a January ruling that the state says could affect the authority of pandemic restrictions currently in place.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office asked for leave to appeal the Otsego County Circuit Court ruling in the Michigan Court of Appeals Thursday night. Assistant Attorney General Darrin Fowler told Otsego County Circuit Judge Colin Hunter on Friday that the filing effectively stays his January ruling on the constitutionality of the orders until further notice.