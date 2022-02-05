Flint police captain killed in crash while on duty

Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie died Friday in a traffic crash while on duty, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Birnie was a Flint police officer for 26 years, according to the post.

"Captain Birnie was a respected leader in our community and beloved by the members of our agency," the police department said in a statement. "We offer our condolences to his family and all those that loved him."

Detroit Police Chief James White wrote on Twitter: "On behalf of the Detroit Police Department, I send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families and friends of Flint Police Captain, Collin Birnie, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. We grieve with you."

Michigan State Police also tweeted: "The MSP sends our thoughts and prayers to the @FlintPoliceDept, family and friends of Capt. Collin Birnie."