How Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to address mental health in $18.4B school plan

Getting mental health services and professionals where students need them — on-site at their local school — is the focus of a proposal in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's K-12 education budget that is set to be unveiled this week.

Whitmer wants to spend $361 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year to open 40 school-based health clinics, expand access to mental health screenings for students and fund mental health professionals inside schools as part of her $18.4 billion K-12 spending plan, according to the governor's administration.