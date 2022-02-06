Teen shot in front of Lansing liquor store

Lansing — A Lansing teen was listed in stable condition Sunday after a shooting on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

The city police and fire departments responded to a gunshot report at 2:53 p.m. and found the young man injured in front of Liquor King, part of a small tan building south of Pierce Road called MLK Plaza.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Schlagel said the victim remained hospitalized Sunday evening.

"We do not believe this to be a random act," Schlagel said, and there was no related concern for public safety.

An investigation remains ongoing, he said, and anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (517) 483-4800.