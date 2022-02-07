Detroit-based Coast Guard chopper leads rescue of 18 from Lake Erie ice floe

Detroit — A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Detroit led a rescue of 18 people from a Lake Erie ice floe Sunday afternoon, delivering seven of the stranded parties to shore and prompting a renewed reminder of winter sports precautions.

Four more of the 18 were picked up by a Coast Guard airboat from Station Marblehead in Ohio, according to the Coast Guard, and the remaining seven could thank a Good Samaritan who also had an airboat nearby.

The crew of the MH-65 Dolphin chopper first noticed snowmobilers and ATV riders adrift around 1 p.m., after the swath of ice separated from Catawba Island, a peninsula about 10 miles east of Port Clinton, Ohio.

The helicopter lowered its rescue swimmer, the Coast Guard said, and began hoisting people from the surface while the airboat left its dock.

Though emergency medical teams were standing by, none of the 18 people needed medical attention.

Crews from the two Coast Guard stations had been called in last week to help Catawba Island volunteer firefighters retrieve seven people from another floe.

Sunday's rescue preceded a reminder from the Coast Guard to "take precautions, not chances."

Remember to dress appropriately for the water temperature, the warning emphasized. Also, the Coast Guard said, bring a reliable form of communication and carry icepicks or screwdrivers that can be of use after a fall through the ice.

"There's no such thing as safe ice," said Lt. j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel of Coast Guard Sector Detroit, "but people can mitigate their risks.

"Always be sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast.”