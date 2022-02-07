Second Whitmer kidnap plotter to plead guilty, court records show

A second member of an alleged plot to kidnap and hurt Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty and testify for the government at next month's trial, according to a federal court filing Monday.

Waterford Township resident Kaleb Franks, 27, will plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, which is punishable by up to life in federal prison, according to a plea deal filed in court Monday.

Franks was scheduled to stand trial March 8 in federal court in Grand Rapids alongside four others charged in the kidnapping case. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty last year and is serving a six-year prison sentence and is expected to be the government's star witness.

The deal requires Franks to cooperate with federal investigators and testify at trial.

Prosecutors chart Franks’ growing involvement with members of a group that has focused attention on extremism fueled by opposition to state restrictions imposed by Whitmer during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the plea agreement, Franks will admit to conspiring with four others from June 2020 to October 2020.

Franks connected with members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan militia, through a Facebook firearms group in spring 2020, was invited to a protest in Lake Orion and met another accused plotter, Daniel Harris, according to the plea deal.

Harris invited him to join the militia’s chat group on the encrypted Wire application, according to the government.

“The defendant understood they were using encrypted communications to conceal discussion of illegal activity from law enforcement,” the plea deal reads.

