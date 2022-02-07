Judge lets lawsuit against Flint's engineering firms proceed to trial

A federal judge ruled Monday that the professional negligence suit brought by four unnamed children in Flint against several engineering firms that consulted the city before the water crisis may continue to trial and will begin jury selection next week.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy made the decision in the case against Veolia North America LLC, Veolia North America Inc. and Veolia Water North America Operating Services LLC, Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc., Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, P.C. and the Leo A. Daly Company "for harms arising out of the Flint Water Crisis."