Michigan adds 9,898 cases, 38 deaths from COVID-19 over 3 days

Michigan added 9,898 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths from the virus on Monday, including totals from Saturday and Sunday.

The state averaged 3,299 cases per day over the three days.

Monday's additions bring the state's overall total to 2,019,119 confirmed cases and 30,417 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The state on Monday reported 2,516 adults and 62 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections and 78% of the state's inpatient hospital beds are occupied.

Adult hospitalization rates are declining from records set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 15% of the hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients and there were an average of 1,366 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday compared to 24% full and 2,889 emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

About 85% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated persons, compared to 15% of breakthrough cases.

The case counts continue to drop from early January when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

The dip lines up with modeling predictions that suggest the COVID-19 surge would peak at the end of January or the beginning of February, Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently noted.

Henry Ford Health System officials also have expressed optimism over a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations within the medical system and in its staff vacancies in recent weeks.

Federal medical teams were deployed to assist in the care of patients at Beaumont's Dearborn location, Henry Ford Wyandotte, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, Mercy Health Muskegon and Lansing-based Sparrow Health System.

Omicron variant driving rise in cases

In Michigan, variants of the virus are moving at a high rate, proving more contagious and infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

Medical officials have recommended surgical or KN-95 masks as the omicron variant has been shown to linger on cloth masks.

The state, as of Friday, confirmed 2,561 cases of omicron by genetic sequencing at the Michigan Bureau of Laboratories in Lansing. The majority are in southeast Michigan.

Roughly 95% of cases of COVID-19 in the country are caused by the omicron variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan percentage of tests returning positive has plateaued after increasing for the last four weeks. Illinois and Ohio have the highest case rates in the Midwest; California and Texas have the highest case rates in U.S.

Between Jan. 28-Feb. 3, about 21% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive.

About 65%, or 6.5 million, residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, as of Wednesday, and 58% are fully vaccinated.

