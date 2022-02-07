Michigan, other states should expand waivers for pandemic jobless claimants, feds say

The U.S. Department of Labor issued directives to state unemployment agencies Monday that expand waivers for potentially thousands of people who were unwittingly caught up in the rushed, at times confusing, rollout of federal unemployment relief during the pandemic.

Broadly speaking, the Department of Labor guidance letter appears to clear thousands of workers who marked they were not "able and available" for work because of the COVID-19 pandemic but were paid unemployment benefits anyway. It also absolves others who received a higher rate of weekly pay than they were supposed to get because of a state error. Those individuals, the department noted, would be eligible for waivers.

"As demand soared, the U.S. Department of Labor provided instructions to states to administer payments under several programs authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act," the department said in its press release. "As guidance evolved, states paid benefits — in some cases — to individuals who were not entitled to receive them, although the individuals were not at fault."

The Department of Labor stressed in its release that the new guidance does not absolve agencies from pursuing fraudulent overpayments.

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency did not immediately return a message seeking comment regarding the federal guidelines' impact on Michigan claims.

Monday's letter added five “blanket waiver” criteria — for a total of seven — that would automatically trigger a waiver for overpayments related to a federal CARES Act unemployment program.

If an individual's circumstances fall outside of the seven “blanket waiver” criteria, states must make an individualized determination of each person’s eligibility for a waiver depending on whether the overpayment resulted through no fault of the claimant or whether demanding repayment would be “contrary to equity and good conscience.”

The seven blanket criteria include:

Anyone who answered “no” when asked whether they were “able and available” for work, but were paid pandemic unemployment assistant (PUA) or pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) by the state anyway.

Anybody who was given a higher weekly benefit amount of PUA or PEUC than they were eligible for through no fault of their own.

Any individuals paid a higher weekly PUA amount than they were eligible for because the state mistakenly set the amount based on Disaster Unemployment Assistance rather than the most recent guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Anyone paid a higher amount of PUA or PEUC because of a state’s miscalculation of dependents’ allowance.

Anybody who was paid PUA by the state after answering “no” to a question asking if they were unemployed, partially unemployed or unable to work because of listed COVID-19 reasons.

Any individuals who were paid a higher amount of PUA than they were eligible for because the state’s instructions for proof of earnings were inadequate or because the state incorrectly calculated their weekly benefit, using gross income instead of net income or tax documents from an incorrect tax year.

Anyone overpaid Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) because of inadequate instructions on proof of earnings from the state or because of a mistake made by the state while assessing eligibility or calculating benefits.

The new categories of blanket waivers, the Department of Labor said, recognize "the enormous challenges of implementing new federal programs while also handling a volume of unprecedented claims filed by the millions of workers."

"There was a significant number of state errors and inaccuracies due to these fast-changing circumstances," the department said in its letter.

The federal guidance appears to resolve overpayments made to thousands of Michigan residents who believed they qualified for unemployment under expanded federal rules during the pandemic, only to be told months after being paid that they were ineligible and owed money back to the state.

Some of those still appealing their overpayments include Michigan residents who identified as part-time or gig workers and were allowed under federal law to get aid. The state later said they were ineligible because they marked they were not "able and available" for full-time work.

Another group includes self-employed claimants whose benefits were set based on their gross income rather than their net income. The mistake artificially inflated what those individuals were paid, prompting the state months later to ask for the money back.

Others were caught up in the problem because of an agency error while computing what they were owed in federal and state benefits that led them to be overpaid.

As recently as November, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was unable to quantify how many individuals fall into those categories. But the number of appeals at that time were in the thousands and clogging up the appeals process in Michigan.

The unresolved appeals led to a class action lawsuit being filed in the Michigan Court of Claims last month alleging a violation of their due process rights and unauthorized collections. The individuals involved in the suit said they relied on the agency's determination that they were eligible for jobless aid, but now are facing overpayment assessments.

The situations addressed in the U.S. Department of Labor letter are separate from a state of Michigan error that led to thousands of other waivers last year.

The state inaccurately listed four eligibility criteria in its application for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and ignored pleas from the federal government to correct it until a department audit forced the issue in early 2021.

The state in June 2021 sent out 648,100 notifications informing those who marked the four ineligible criteria that they'd have to reattest or face potential overpayment notices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later said in July she would grant waivers to anyone caught up in the error but the rollout of those waivers has been anything but smooth.

Those people who did reattest to their qualifications were pushed into additional review processes and delays, while those who didn’t respond were automatically granted waivers. In all, a recent audit found, at least $3.9 billion in ineligible payments were made to about 340,000 people because of the state error.

Another state audit found Michigan's unemployment agency lost more than $8.5 billion to suspected fraudulent payments amid record claims and persistent attempts at fraud during the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor made clear Monday that those payments were not to be waived.

"Under no circumstances may a state waive recovery activities for a fraudulent overpayment," the department said in its letter. "States must make every possible effort to recover fraudulent overpayments using available resources."

