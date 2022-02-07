Whitmer targets $66M in budget for Michigan highway pumping stations

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to invest about $66 million into 164 state-owned highway pumping stations, a key piece of infrastructure believed to be at least partly at fault for June flooding in Metro Detroit.

The funding to be proposed in Whitmer's Wednesday budget recommendation would provide reliable generator backups at each of the pumping stations, according to the governor's office, to avoid a repeat of freeway flooding that shut down Detroit-area expressways for days last year.