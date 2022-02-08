Blue Water Bridge traffic delays build due to Ambassador closure in Detroit after protests

Traffic near the bridge that connects Port Huron to Canada is backing up in the wake of Monday's protest by truckers against Canada's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said Tuesday that truckers who were unable to travel from the U.S. to Canada via the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit because of the protest have been heading to the Blue Water Bridge.

King urges motorists to avoid eastbound Interstate 94 and eastbound Interstate 69 in the Port Huron area due to an extensive traffic backup.

"As of noon, both lanes of eastbound traffic are backed up past Range Road and eastbound I-69 is also getting backed up," King said in a statement. "We are expecting the situation to become worse before it gets better."

He advised motorists should use surface streets to avoid the backup. He also said it's unknown at this time when the congestion will be alleviated.

The Canadian government listed delay times at the Blue Water for commercial vehicles crossing between Sarnia, Ontario, and Port Huron at two hours.

Traffic cameras on the Michigan Department of Transportation's MI Drive map show long lines of trucks stopped on interstates.

Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday demonstrations have caused the temporary closure of the Ambassador Bridge port of entry.

Until further notice, the CBSA encourages travelers to use either the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or the Blue Water Bridge as alternate routes.

Protesters began gathering on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge on Monday afternoon. By nightfall, the bridge connecting Canada and Detroit was shut down. The Canadian side reopened before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the U.S. side remained closed at midday.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, which represents the Detroit Three automakers, called for an end to the protest, citing its effect on the country's economy.

“Auto production relies on efficient supply chain logistics for delivery of parts, components and vehicles," the association said in a statement Tuesday. "Persistent delays at the Ambassador Bridge risk disrupting automotive production that employs tens of thousands of Canadians.”

The bridge's owner echoed those claims.

"We encourage the appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible in a manner that reflects mutual respect," Matt Moroun, chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company, said Tuesday in a statement.

"International commerce needs to resume. The Ambassador Bridge and the Moroun family sympathize with truck drivers and those caught up in this blockade."

The protest follows rallies over opposition to vaccine mandates and other restrictions in cities across Canada in a show of solidarity with a demonstration in Ottawa that has gone on for more than a week by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy. The protests paralyzed the Canadian capital's business district and led the mayor to call for 2,000 extra police officers to quell the nightly demonstrations.

On Tuesday, Canadian government officials Bill Blair, president of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and minister of emergency preparedness, and Marco Mendicino,minister of public safety, addressed the issue during a 1 p.m. virtual news conference.

Mendicino called the Ambassador Bridge "a vital artery for goods and services" and said "it is imperative that we keep traffic (on the bridge) moving."

To that end, he said, federal officials are working with local law enforcement to keep traffic flow moving.

"There is some traffic flow right now going in one direction," Mendicino said. "And we're obviously looking forward to seeing it restored in both directions at the Ambassador Bridge."

He also said the Canadian government is working day and night on addressing the issue. "There are good lines of communication across all levels of government and with all levels of law enforcement to bring about the fastest and most peaceful resolution to the conflict."

