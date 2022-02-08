Detroit Metro Airport was busier last year than in 2020. It has a way to go to match pre-COVID levels

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport saw a 67% jump in the number of passengers flying through there from 2020 to 2021, but the numbers still were down 36% from pre-pandemic levels.

The number of passengers flying through Detroit Metro Airport in 2021 was 23.6 million, according to data from the airport authority, which operates Detroit Metro. That's up from 2020, when about 14.1 million people flew through the airport, marking the worst year of travel at the airport since 1984. In 2019, nearly 36.8 million people flew through there.