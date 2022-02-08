Eileen Lappin Weiser gives largest gift to UM School of Education in its 100-year history

The University of Michigan on Tuesday announced the largest gift to the School of Education in its 100-year history.

The $14.7 million donation, from UM alum Eileen Lappin Weiser, is aimed at reshaping teaching and learning and meeting the needs of different kinds of learners to prepare them for the jobs of the future, UM said in a news release.

Lappin Weiser is the former wife of UM Regent and Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser. The couple's divorce was finalized in October, according to court records. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The couple had donated to UM for more than four decades since 1979, supporting more than a dozen different schools, colleges and units across all three U-M campuses and Michigan Medicine. Total gifts, pledges and future commitments added up to $123.5 million.

The first individual gift by Lappin Weiser will establish the Eileen Lappin Weiser Learning Sciences Center.

It will attempt to disrupt schooling norms with methods that develop lifelong learners capable of critical thinking.

"Today's schools struggle to adapt to their learners' needs," Lappin Weiser said. "Far too many of our children and youth are falling through the cracks. Every child deserves the chance to learn and prepare well for life, We already know effective educational practices that can change a child's education, and we find more every year. It's time to help schools, teachers and students do things differently."

The UM School of Education will use the gift to bring in the expertise of top researchers and learning experience designers, and to engage with teachers and leaders at The School at Marygrove in Detroit and the Mitchell-Scarlett-Huron Teaching and Learning Collaborative in Ann Arbor.

"With the resources of The Eileen Lappin Weiser Learning Sciences Center, U-M can move findings of cutting-edge research into the hands of teachers, school leaders and policymakers," said Elizabeth Birr Moje, dean of the U-M School of Education.

Lappin Werner has served on Michigan's state Board of Education, the National Assessment Governing Board, the Presidential Scholars Commission, the board of the Michigan Science Center, the Education Commission of the States and the 21st Century Education Commission.

Lappin Werner also serves on UM boards including the School of Education Dean's Advisory Council and the University Musical Society National Council.

Ron Weiser has also donated to UM since the couple's divorce. In December, he donated $30 million to improve the treatment and care of men with prostate cancer at the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer.

