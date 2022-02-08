Lansing-born rabbi held hostage in Texas backs more aid for training that saved his life

Washington — The Texas rabbi who helped members of his congregation escape a hostage situation urged Congress on Tuesday to increase funding for security training programs he said saved their lives.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a Lansing native who has led Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas since 2006. Last month, an armed man took Cytron-Walker and three others hostage for 11 hours before the rabbi threw a chair at the man, creating enough distraction for them to escape.