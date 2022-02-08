UM names search committee to find its next president

The University of Michigan has taken its first step in the search for a new president.

A 17-member search committee was announced Tuesday on the Board of Regents' website.

It will be co-chaired by Regents Sarah Hubbard and Denise Ilitch, the board said in a statement.

The regents fired former president Mark Schlissel in January following what the board said was an undisclosed, inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The board released emails and text messages spanning more than two years between Schlissel, who is married with four children, and the woman.

The board has hired search firm Isaacson, Miller, described as "a national, employee-owned firm that specializes in recruiting transformative leaders for higher education" and many other fields. The firm conducts more than 350 senior-level executive searches annually and has completed more than 7,300 searches during the past 38 years.

"Their strong commitment to diversity has led to 45 percent of their searches resulting in the hiring of women and 25 percent in the hiring of people of color," the regents' said in a statement.