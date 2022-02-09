Webcams and wait times: Check these links for Ambassador Bridge, Blue Water Bridge

If you're looking for webcams and wait times for going into Canada from the U.S. and back, U.S. Customs and Border Protection provides hourly trends compared to wait times for the day.

The Ambassador Bridge also provides live cameras showing the crossing into Canada and into the U.S.

The protest against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in Canada is sparking the traffic delays at the Ambassador Bridge and the Port Huron Blue Water Bridge this week.

Check these links to get an idea of what to expect.

Ambassador Bridge

See the wait times for:

Commercial traffic

Passenger traffic

Ambassador Bridge webcams

Into Canada

Go to this link for the live camera: https://www.ambassadorbridge.com/into-canada/.

Into the U.S.

Go to this link for the live camera: https://www.ambassadorbridge.com/into-the-united-states/.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

See the wait times for:

Commercial traffic

Passenger traffic

Port Huron Blue Water Bridge

See the wait times for:

Commercial traffic

Passenger traffic

Canada wait times

The government of Canada also provides current border times. Find the table here.