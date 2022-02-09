Federal Reserve Bank of Boston picks UM official as its next president

The University of Michigan is losing another provost.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on Tuesday announced that UM Provost Susan Collins would be its next president and CEO. She will begin her post on July 1.

As president, she will be responsible for the bank's monitoring of local economic conditions to help set monetary policy, the bank said in a release. In 2022 Collins will be a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Collins, 63, began serving as UM's interim provost, the university's second-highest ranking academic position, in 2020 when former provost Martin Philbert was placed on administrative leave and then removed amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Collins, a professor of public policy and economics, had the interim title removed provost in July 2020. She also held the title of executive vice president of academic affairs, and served as UM's chief academic and budget officer, overseeing all academic programming and budget planning.

"Dr. Collins brings the technical expertise and insight to contribute to policymaking and the leadership ability to head the organization," said Dr. Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, in a statement announcing Collin's new post.

"She is deeply committed to serving the public, engaging with constituents, and advancing economic stability, opportunity, and prosperity for the region and nation through the work of the central bank. Susan has also advanced diversity, equity, and inclusion through her work with the American Economic Association, the Ford School, and the University of Michigan," said Paxson, who also serves as chair of the bank's Board of Directors and led the search for a new president.

Collins' announced departure comes as UM is beginning a search for a new president. The regents fired former UM President Mark Schlissel in January after the Board of Regents said a series of emails showed an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

UM said in a release that Collins had announced earlier that she would step down in June, and her last day will be May 15.

“We are tremendously proud that Provost Collins has been selected to fill this important and prestigious position,” UM interim President Mary Sue Coleman said in a release. “She has served our university since 2007 as a distinguished scholar and educator, as dean of the Ford School and as provost. She now will have an even larger impact on society in this new role.”

Collins spent many years in the Boston area while earning an undergraduate degree at Harvard University; a Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and while serving as an assistant and then associate professor of economics at Harvard.

She said in a statement that she was "delighted with the opportunity to lead such a dynamic organization."

Collins will fulfill the remainder of a current five-year term that began in March of last year and ends on Feb. 28, 2026, the bank said in a release. At that point, she can be considered for reappointment by the Board of Governors.

Reserve Bank presidents initially appointed after age 55 are eligible to serve up to 10 years in office.

Coleman said she has decided to close the provost search that was initiated last fall and appoint an interim provost.

“In light of the board’s accelerated timeframe for the presidential search and Provost Collins’ planned departure on May 15, I will be identifying an interim provost to serve through the presidential transition, thereby allowing the new president to choose the next permanent provost for the university,” Coleman said.

