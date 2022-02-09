Why Michigan's community college programs aren't free for 1 in 5 residents

Kelsey Sivertson was unsure of her major when she started college in 2009, so she decided to begin studying at Grand Rapids Community College.

One of the biggest challenges to getting a college education for Sivertson was the cost. She lives in Holland in Ottawa County, which is not part of the Grand Rapids school's district. Out-of-district tuition was more than double what in-district students were charged, so she began by taking one class at a time to keep costs down.