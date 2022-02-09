Whitmer pitches $74B budget with boost for K-12, infrastructure funding

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed spending $74.1 billion over the next year in her fourth budget recommendation as governor, presented Wednesday as the state emerges from the pandemic flush with cash thanks to higher than expected state tax revenue and federal COVID relief aid.

The budget recommendation includes $18.4 billion for education, including teacher retention bonuses; about $6 billion for infrastructure; nearly $52 million for the state’s rainy day fund; and $500 million for future business incentives.

Another $500 million would go toward “hero pay” for frontline workers, $325M for a new state psychiatric facility complex and $88 million to boost Michigan’s jobless aid system.

The GOP-led Legislature, while expressing openness to some investments, has pushed strongly in recent weeks for policies that would return some of the state's extra cash to Michigan tax payers, including cuts to the individual and corporate income taxes.

Whitmer lobbied for a repeal of retirement income taxes as well as an earned income tax credit increase change during her State of the State address last month, and included those in Wednesday's budget proposal.

Pending Whitmer's signature on a $1.2 billion spending plan approved by the Michigan Legislature Tuesday, the state has about $5.9 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act left of federal COVID relief dollars sent to the state during the pandemic. Of that $5.9 billion, about $1.2 billion is non-discretionary and $4.7 billion is discretionary, meaning the Legislature and Whitmer have some say over how its spent.

Another $7.3 billion is available for federal highway programs and $563 million in federal aid through the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill.

In terms of state revenue, Michigan's available tax revenue for fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to come in $1.7 billion higher than was originally forecast in May 2021. Upward adjustments were also made to tax revenue for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for a total increase of roughly $7 billion over the three fiscal years.

Last year's budget came to a total of about $70 billion, including about $17.1 billion for K-12 education, which Whitmer's office said at the time was the largest investment in schools in state history. Since then, various supplemental spending plans have increased overall spending beyond that budgeted $70 billion and a similar scenario is likely to occur with the eventual budget adopted for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Legislature will later propose its own budget plans and all parties are supposed to come to a budget agreement by June 30, but that ideal deadline has not been met since Whitmer took office in 2019. In the past two years, uncertainty over the pandemic's impact on the state economy has pushed finalization near to the start of the new budget year Oct. 1.

Whitmer's budget includes about $18.4 billion for education, including $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and staff. The plan would grow annual bonuses from $2,000 to $4,000 by 2025. Whitmer's plan is to increase per-student funding by 5% to $9,135 per pupil to increase personalized learning.

Whitmer also is proposing about $361 million to be used to open 40 school-based health clinics and increase access to mental health screenings and professionals.

Whitmer proposed investing $500 million into a fund created late last year to lure large business investments and development projects into Michigan. The fund was used last month to help attract a $7 billion General Motors investment.

Whitmer's proposed $6.3 billion transportation budget reflects a $1 billion, or 20% increase, Michigan's spending on roads and infrastructure. About $66 million of that will be invested into 164 state-owned highway pumping stations, a piece of infrastructure whose failure in June was partly at fault for massive freeway flooding in Metro Detroit.

The budget also includes about $50 million for an electric vehicle rebate program Whitmer announced during her state of the state address last month, as well as $10 million to begin converting the state’s 7,000-vehicle fleet to electric.

