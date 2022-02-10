Inmate admits killing sex ring mastermind Christian Maire in violent prison attack

A serial bank robber admitted Thursday that he helped murder Christian Maire, the mastermind of an international child exploitation ring, who was kicked, stomped, stabbed and thrown down a flight of metal stairs during an attack at Milan federal prison.

Adam "Creeper" Wright, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder three years after Maire was killed and a second member of the sex ring injured in what was believed to be a targeted attack by fellow inmates.