Delays at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron up to 4 hours

The Detroit News

As the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge by Canadian truckers opposing COVID-19 mandates in their country continues, delays remained for the alternate entry point late Wednesday.

The Blue Water Bridge at Port Huron/Sarnia, Ontario, had no delay for travelers, but commercial traffic faced a delay of up to 4 hours 45 minutes, according to the Canadian government website.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection website reported no wait time at the span for non-commercial traffic at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Canada listed both commercial and passenger traffic at the Ambassador Bridge as temporarily closed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said on Twitter that non-commercial traffic should still head to Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and trucks should take the Blue Water Bridge to enter Canada.

The Ambassador reopened to some U.S.-bound traffic early Tuesday, then fully opened that afternoon with occasional restrictions on Wednesday.

The closures, which started Monday, have caused headaches for commercial drivers and backups on Michigan roadways.

Daily demonstrations are staged by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy centered in Ottawa, where demonstrators have used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyze parts of the capital for more than 10 days.

Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The issue has resulted in manufacturing disruptions that experts say could worsen and result in layoffs if the traffic delays between Michigan and Ontario continue.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said President Joe Biden "is focused on this and we are working very closely" with the Homeland Security Department and Canadian government to reroute commerce and alleviate the situation.

But the grassroots nature of the Freedom Convoy's illegal blockade can make it difficult for authorities to negotiate a resolution, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.