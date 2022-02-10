Ingham County rescinds mask mandate for students; Oakland, Wayne waiting

Ingham County Health Department will rescind its mask mandate next week, ending a nearly six month requirement for thousands of students.

The department also will rescind its quarantine and isolation procedures for students who may have had close contact with a COVID-positive individual.

The decision came as health departments in Oakland and Wayne counties have expressed hesitance to do the same based on federal data showing the transmission of the virus is still high there.

Ingham County's health department said the decision was based on large decreases in the county's case rate as well as dips in hospitalizations and increases in the number of eligible individuals who have been vaccinated. The mask mandate was issued Sept. 2 and its rescission will be effective at midnight Feb. 19.

“We are at a point in this pandemic in which public health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility as we learn to live with COVID-19 long term,” said Linda Vail, health officer for the Ingham County Health Department.

The decision came as the county remains engaged in an about 15-month fight with a religious school over the mask mandate. The religious school's suit is scheduled for an en banc hearing before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Vail acknowledged Thursday that indoor masking remains the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Helath and Human Services. Ingham County is recommending the same, she said, just not mandating it.

“As a public health agency, we will continue to support local school districts by recommending evidence-based public health measures, educating on current guidance and practices, and making recommendations for staying safe and healthy," she said.

Vail noted weekly cases per 100,000 people in Ingham County have decreased by 78% over the past two weeks and hospitalizations in Ingham County have decreased by about 34% since the height of the omicron surge.

Additionally, nearly 40% of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 and 62% of students between the ages of 12 and 15 have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, Vail said. That exceeds the state averages in those age groups of 26% and 48%.

In total, about 73% of Ingham County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Vail said she delayed the rescission of the order to Feb. 19 to give school districts time to prepare students, board members and staff, especially if they want to impose district-level policies in the absence of a county mandate.

Oakland County spokesman Bill Mullan said the county’s health division will not start thinking about removing its masks and other precautions until there’s a greater drop in infections.

“In our original order, the mask mandate was tied to the CDC’s transmission report that they publish online by county,” Mullan said. “We’re still at high transmission, according to the CDC.

“But there may be other factors our Health Division may want to weigh in on,” he added. “Obviously at some point they’re going to have to start looking at things like vaccination coverage, boosters, things like that. That will certainly weigh into the decision."

Parents from Walled Lake Consolidated Schools have sent demand letters to Oakland County officials and school district leaders seeking an end to mask mandates and the use of public funds to enforce them.

Wayne County’s mask mandate was issued on Aug. 27 and “remains in effect until community transmission for Wayne County is categorized as ‘moderate’ by the CDC for at least 14 consecutive days, or until further notice by the Wayne County Local Health Officer," according to the county's order.

The county did not say what metrics the health officer would draw on to make that decision.

The CDC rates Wayne County’s community transmission as “high.” The CDC’s website said: “Everyone in Wayne County, Michigan should wear a mask in public, indoor settings,” but that “mask requirements might vary from place to place.”

In the school system, the mandate remains in place.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff writers Karen Bouffard and James David Dickson contributed.