They're some of Michigan's most vulnerable. The system supporting them is broken

It's the worst-case scenarios that keep Julia Rupp up at night.

As the executive director of HealthWest, the Community Mental Health Agency for Muskegon County, she oversees 59 specialized adult foster care homes that house 214 intellectually disabled adults.

As COVID-19 has periodically raged through long-term care facilities across the state, infecting staff and residents alike, there have been days when so few workers show up that office staff and administrators take on caregiving duties, Rupp said.