Fatal Cheboygan Co. shooting involving deputy, man with hatchet probed

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday involving a Cheboygan County sheriff’s deputy and a man with a hatchet, officials said.

They said the sheriff's office requested the state police investigate the incident, which happened in Ellis Township. The township is about 11 miles southeast of Indian River and about 258 miles north of Detroit.

According to authorities, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at about 11:52 a.m. Thursday to a home on Afton Road in Ellis Township for a welfare check. A woman contacted family members and told them she was in trouble and needed immediate help.

As deputies were entering, a man later identified as Aian Thomas Tracy, 32, attacked the deputies with a hatchet, officials said. Shots were fired and Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

One deputy who was struck with the hatchet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Grand Rapids.