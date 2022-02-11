February weather: Snow, then frigid cold, but a warmup next week

The Detroit News

An up-and-down week of February weather will end with a burst of snow and frigid temperatures, but a warmup is ahead next week.

Up to an inch of snow was expected early Friday across central Michigan before temperatures warm to near 40 and the precipitation changes to rain.

There were reports of some freezing drizzle early on roadways in west Michigan

More snow is expected across northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula on Friday, with 3 to 7 inches forecast in the Marquette area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Other areas of northern Michigan are dealing with snowfall and brisk winds, and low visibility on roadways has been reported.

The story for much of the state for the weekend will be cold temperatures and windy conditions starting Friday night, which will lead to bitterly cold wind chills.

For the U.P. and northern Michigan, "wind chills as low as 25 below zero will be possible tonight into Saturday morning," the National Weather Service says.

For central and southeast residents, the weather service says, "an arctic cold front then crosses the region Friday evening/night leading to scattered to numerous snow showers, followed by a very cold weekend with wind chills hovering around 0." Daytime highs are forecast to be in the teens and low 20s.

For the west side of the state, along with the cold, "lake effect snow may accumulate 3 to 6 inches near the lakeshore Saturday and Sunday," according to the weather agency.

The cold will linger into next week, but then a system from the mid-Mississippi valley will bring a gradual warmup, raising temperatures into the mid-40s Wednesday and continuing Thursday. Rain will be likely both days.