Judge sprung corrupt fugitive Detroit airport boss despite suicide fears

Federal prosecutors warned a judge that James Warner was suicidal and dangerous but she freed the corrupt Detroit Metropolitan Airport supervisor anyway, a decision drawing scrutiny since Warner failed to report to prison and disappeared Thursday.

Prosecutors fought to keep Warner behind bars after he was sentenced in February 2020 to 10 years in federal prison for receiving $6 million in bribes from airport contractors. They noted his history of depression, suicidal thoughts and treatment for bipolar and major depressive disorders while asking U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts to jail Warner pending appeals.