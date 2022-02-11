Three Michigan State trustees say they are open to revisiting decision to cut swimming program
Kim Kozlowski
The Detroit News
Three Michigan State University trustees on Friday raised the possibility of reinstating the men’s and woman’s swimming and diving programs that were eliminated after the 2021 season due to operating and facilities costs.
The controversial decision to cut the program came amid the COVID-19 pandemic and spawned protests and lawsuits, along with fundraising and advocacy in hopes of restoring the program.