What Mary Sue Coleman gets as UM's interim president
Kim Kozlowski
The Detroit News
The University of Michigan is paying interim President Mary Sue Coleman $927,000 annually, according to a copy of the contract obtained Friday by The Detroit News.
The compensation matches the pay received by former President Mark Schlissel, who was fired last month after the Board of Regents said emails showed he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a university employee. He is still a UM tenured faculty member, and now earning $185,000.