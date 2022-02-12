Canadian authorities forcing crowds to disperse at Ambassador Bridge

The Detroit News

Windsor — Canadian authorities are forcing crowds to disperse at the Ambassador Bridge after announcing Saturday morning they had started enforcing a judge's injunction on the bridge blockade that has crippled the border for days.

At about 9:45 a.m., semitrailers began to move away from the area and several protesters also appeared to choose to leave as authorities began to march toward the crowd.

At about 10:55 a.m. the Windsor Police Department tweeted that people in the demonstration area are subject to arrest and advised them to vacate the area immediately.

Earlier, at about 8:20 a.m., Windsor Police had announced that it and its policing partners had begun enforcement at and near the bridge and police began arriving at the scene.

"We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," the police tweeted.

An Ontario judge granted an injunction Friday against protesters but crowds remained defiant after the injunction took effect at 7 p.m. Friday, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated "everything is on the table" to dissolve the blockade and restart traffic across the vital North American shipping route.

The protesters are gathered in opposition to a vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country. The United States also has a vaccine requirement for freight truckers delivering goods across the border.

Ontario officials plan to fine protesters blocking the bridge up to $100,000 and sentence them to up to a year in jail, said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. They also will consider taking away the personal or commercial driver's licenses of anyone who defies the orders.

The orders will clarify that blocking the movement of "goods, people and services across critical infrastructure" is illegal, Ford said, including border crossings, airports, bridges, highways and railways.

"To those trying to force a political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos, my message to you is this: Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living," he said.

Ford begged the protesters to leave and declared a state of emergency. He said an Ontario Court granted his administration's request to freeze funds flowing to the protesters and the police have provided additional resources to back up law enforcement in Ottawa and Windsor.

The Ambassador Bridge has been blocked to traffic since Monday evening, when a protest at the Capitol in Ottawa moved to other cities across the country and to the trade thoroughfare connecting Canada to Detroit.

Officials have continued to reroute commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, where they say nine commercial lanes are open, and to the Windsor tunnel for smaller passenger traffic.

The Ambassador Bridge exit on northbound Interstate 75, Exit 47B, remains closed to traffic Saurday morning.

The Ambassador Bridge is the conduit of 25% of all trade between the two countries and is of particular importance to the North American auto industry. Around 10,000 commercial vehicles cross the bridge every day with $325 million of goods, the Michigan Treasury Department estimated Friday. Around $50 million of that are auto parts. The blockade has caused major economic strain for automakers and other manufacturers already struggling with supply chain woes.

It's drawn the attention of both nation's highest officeholders. Trudeau and President Joe Biden spoke about the standoff Friday.

The prime minister promised quick action in enforcing the law and the president thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"The Biden administration has continued its work overnight and engaged in productive conversations with our Canadian counterparts over the last 24 hours to bring the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge and other ports of entry to a swift and peaceful end," a White House official told The Detroit News Friday. "We feel confident that at the municipal, provincial and federal level, Canada appreciates the urgency required to take action."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also has called on Canadian authorities to resolve the dispute and offered heavy equipment, security and other resources to assist in ending the blockade.

"We have got to push to resolve this and it has to be swift," she said. "Of course, we want it to be safely done as well. But it has to happen. We cannot let another minute go by unnecessarily because this border is too important to our economy, to our homeland security, and as we grow our economy, it's a crucial moment.”

