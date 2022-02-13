Iceboating in Michigan: 'You really have to experience it once in your life'

If you've ever felt nervous walking on a frozen lake, imagine lying down on one, flying along at 60 mph, without a seat belt.

That's iceboating — boating on a craft that sails on frozen lakes.

The conditions have to be right, boaters warn. You need a lake that's not too deep so the water will freeze to a safe thickness, yet big enough to allow the boat to hit high speeds before having to turn. You need wind, but not too much or the sailing becomes dangerous.