Light snow expected Monday after snowfall leads to pileups in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit saw nearly 2 inches of snow by about 6 p.m. Sunday, and up to 4 more inches were possible, the National Weather Service said.

A hazardous weather outlook replaced a snow advisory after 8 p.m. Snow was expected to continue moving through Livingston, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The system was expected to drift southward into Lenawee and Monroe counties through around 10 p.m., with 2-4 inches possible, Lee said.

"Some of the heavier intervals of snow will produce rates over an inch per hour," a weather service advisory said. "There will be wide fluctuations in both coverage and intensity of the snow showers across the advisory area. This will also cause rapid fluctuations in visibility and road conditions across relatively short distances."

Reduced visibility during the day from the snow and whiteout conditions in some places Sunday led to at least four major crashes around Metro Detroit, one with more than 50 vehicles in a pile-up, and at least 17 injuries.

Light snow may return at 1 p.m. Monday and is possible during the evening commute. The bulk of the snow was expected to remain north of Metro Detroit, near Flint and Saginaw, Lee said.

Up to half an inch of new snow could reach the northern Detroit suburbs late Monday afternoon into evening and cross the M-59 corridor in Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties, said Lee.

Temperatures were expected in the single digits Sunday night, then reach a high near 21 Monday, according to the weather service. Wind chill values may hit zero on Monday, and a light southwest wind will increase to 5-10 mph through partly sunny skies in the morning.

