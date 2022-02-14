Police officer's vehicle containing bagpipes, gear stolen in Detroit

Detroit police are seeking help locating a stolen vehicle containing gear of the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Bagpipes and Drums.

The Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct put out a social media alert on Monday about the theft Friday of an officer’s private vehicle outside the Gaelic League Irish American Club, 2068 Michigan Ave., near Wabash Street in Corktown.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Michigan license plate 8JQG2. Inside the vehicle were the member's Celtic bagpipes and bagpipe gear, traditionally used at parades and events, including at funerals to honor fallen police officers and firefighters.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its whereabouts is asked to call the Third Precinct at (313) 596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

