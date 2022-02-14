Michigan adds 5,380 cases, 60 deaths from COVID-19 over 3 days

Michigan added 5,380 cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths from the virus on Monday including totals from Saturday and Sunday.

The state averaged 1,793 cases per day over the three days.

Monday's additions bring the state's overall total to 2,037,742 confirmed cases and 30,959 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The state on Monday reported 2,048 adults and 58 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections and 79% of the state's inpatient hospital beds are occupied.

Adult hospitalization rates are declining from records set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 13% of the hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients and there were an average of 1,028 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday compared to 24% full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

About 85% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated, and 15% are breakthrough cases.

The case counts continue to drop from early January when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

The dip lines up with modeling predictions that suggest the COVID-19 surge would peak in the beginning of February, Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recently noted.

► For subscribers: Michigan hospitals 'cautiously optimistic' omicron surge subsiding

Henry Ford Health System officials also have expressed optimism in recent weeks over a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations within the medical system and in its staff vacancies due to COVID.

Three medical teams from the Department of Defense remain in Michigan at Covenant Saginaw, Henry Ford Wyandotte and Lansing-based Sparrow Health System.

"We appreciate the support of our federal partners as these teams have provided needed support to our health care providers across the state who have been working tirelessly for the past two years," Sutfin said. "We continue to work with our health care partners to support them as they care for Michigan residents."

Omicron variant driving rise in cases

In Michigan, variants of the virus are moving at a high rate, proving more contagious and infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

Medical officials have recommended surgical or KN-95 masks as the omicron variant has been shown to linger on cloth masks.

The state, as of Monday, confirmed 2,882 cases of omicron by genetic sequencing at the Michigan Bureau of Laboratories in Lansing. The majority are in southeast Michigan.

Roughly 95% of cases of COVID-19 in the country are caused by the omicron variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

►For subscribers: When medical experts think omicron will peak in Michigan

Michigan's latest data

The percentage of tests returning positive in Michigan is on the decline. Minnesota and Indiana currently have the highest case rates in the Midwest; California and Texas have the highest case rates in the U.S.

Between Feb. 1-7, about 18.5% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive, compared to 21% a week prior.

About 65%, or 6.5 million, residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, as of Tuesday, and 59% are fully vaccinated. More than 215,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Michigan, or 26%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 2.79 million vaccine booster doses have been administered in Michigan.

Approximately 2% of those fully vaccinated have been reported with a breakthrough infection, according to the state health department.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_